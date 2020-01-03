Home Nation

Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to needy

The meal centres will be opened at restaurants, mess or an NGO/SHG office at places like government hospitals or offices, bus stands, railway station where there are needy people in large numbers. 

Published: 03rd January 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s ambitious scheme to serve healthy meals at just Rs 10 has finally kick-started, but with several conditions. The pilot project will serve only 18,000 meals for the state’s population of over 12 crore.

The government resolution (GR) for the Rs 10 meal — named “Shivabhojan” — issued about a month after the scheme was cleared by the state cabinet said that each of the 36 district headquarters will have at least one centre for serving such meals and each meal will have 2 chapatis (Indian breads) and one serving each of dal, rice and sabji and the government will spend Rs 6.48 crore over the next three months for serving 18,000 meals every day, the GR said.

The specified meal is expected to cost Rs 35 in rural areas and Rs 50 in cities. Of this, Rs 10 will come from the customers and the government will bear the rest. The meal centres will be opened at restaurants, mess or an NGO/SHG office at places like government hospitals or offices, bus stands, railway station where there are needy people in large numbers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Maharashtra government
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp