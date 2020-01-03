Home Nation

Pakistan​'s ISPR recruits youth for cyber propaganda war on India

The ISPR has told these youths that they are fighting a narrative warfare with India and they are as important as soldiers.

Published: 03rd January 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Major General Asif Ghafoor

Pakistan Major General Asif Ghafoor (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), headed by Major General Asif Ghafoor, had been recruiting youths to spread propaganda against India on social media and have recruited over 1,000 interns in one year, sources said here on Thursday.

The ISPR, Pakistan Army's media wing, is organising competition every month to award youths whose tweets get retweeted the most. The prizes include job and contracts in Fauzi Foundation.

"The youths win the award when some influential social media handler across the globe endorses or questions the fake narrative against India, sent out by ISPR," said a source and added, "On Twitter and Facebook, the most followed and retweeted tweets get the award."

More than 100,000 people have participated in these competitions.

The youths have been given a detailed list of social media handles of influential Indians and have been asked to set a different narrative about Indian leaders, soldiers and bureaucrats.

Major General Ghafoor on Wednesday tweeted a picture of the wreck of a trainer aircraft, that didn't participate in the Balakot operation, citing Pakistan had shot down the aircraft during Balakot incursion. He also claimed the Pakistan Air Force had shot down two IAF jets.

These kind of propaganda were being uploaded by ISPR every day and interns were being trained to do so every day, sources said.

The ISPR has told these youths that they are fighting a narrative warfare with India and they are as important as soldiers, according to sources.

Even before Pakistan violates ceasefire across the Line of Control, youths are being told to bombard social media with fake pictures of Indian soldiers killed in firing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan​ ISPR Pakistan​ Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan social media
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp