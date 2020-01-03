Home Nation

PFI role in recent anti-CAA violence established by police in UP, Assam: MHA

Last month, UP Police arrested at least 14 PFI activists for allegedly instigating violence in the state while Assam Police also picked up PFI state officials, for their alleged role in violence.

Published: 03rd January 2020 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard beside a poster of protestors suspected to have incited vandalism during protests against CAA and NRC in Lucknow Friday

Police personnel stand guard beside a poster of protestors suspected to have incited vandalism during protests against CAA and NRC in Lucknow. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh, Assam and a few other states have established the role of Popular Front of India (PFI), an alleged radical group, in the violence that erupted during the recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, officials said on Friday.

While the UP government has written to the Home Ministry seeking a ban under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Assam government has sent a detailed report to it on PFI's role in the violence in Guwahati on December 11.

"The UP Police, the Assam Police and police forces of several others states have established PFI's role in the recent violence," a senior Home Ministry official said.

Last month, UP Police arrested at least 14 PFI activists for allegedly instigating violence in the state while Assam Police also picked up PFI state unit president Aminul Hoque and Mohammad Muzammil Hoque, the press secretary of the organisation, for their alleged role in violence in Guwahati.

The National Investigation Agency had also submitted reports on the group to the Home Ministry, claiming it was involved in terrorist activities, including running terror camps and making bombs, and it was a fit case to be banned under the UAPA.

However, Home Ministry officials are tight-lipped on the possible action against PFI, saying the ministry would not like to comment on an individual organisation before taking any action.

"Until criminality of any organisation is proved on the basis of the available evidence, we cannot make any comment on any organisation," another ministry official said.

The cases which the NIA had cited for PFI's alleged involvement in terror acts were: chopping of a professor's palm in Kerala's Idukki district and organising a training camp in Kannur from where the central probe agency allegedly seized swords, country-made bombs and ingredients for making IEDs.

It had also mentioned the murder of RSS leader Rudresh in Bengaluru and the alleged plans to carry out terror attacks in South India by involving another outfit, Islamic State Al-Hindi.

Attempts to speak to P Koya, an office-bearer of the PFI, to get a reaction, did not fructify.

He also did not respond to an SMS sent by the PTI.

The PFI reportedly has a presence in 23 states and the strongest in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Popular Front of India UAPA Citizenship Act Protests
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp