Home Nation

Puducherry minister takes bus after govt firm denies diesel for official cars citing dues

Amudhasurabhi has decided against providing diesel to government vehicles from January 2 till pending dues are cleared by the respective departments on the orders of its Managing Director. 

Published: 03rd January 2020 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan

Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan on the way to attend the cabinet meeting (Photo | Express)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A financial crunch forced Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan to travel by bus from Karaikal to Puducherry to participate in the cabinet meeting scheduled on Friday evening after the government cooperative petrol bunk refused diesel for his official car. 

Kamalakannan, who hails from Karaikal, was scheduled to travel on Friday morning by his official car. But when his car went to fill up diesel from the petrol bunk of government cooperative Amudhasurabhi on the ECR at Lawspet last evening, it was refused. This was because Amudhasurabhi has decided against providing diesel to government vehicles from January 2 till pending dues are cleared by the respective departments on the orders of its Managing Director. 

A total of Rs 2.5 crore is pending from government departments for petrol and diesel supplied to government vehicles. The office of the council of ministers alone has dues of Rs 50 lakh pending for the last four months, Jothiraj, Managing Director, Amudhasurabhi told Express. Other dues for general stores run by Amudhasurabhi amounting to Rs 5.32 crore are yet to be settled. The salaries of employees could not be paid for five months as it has a meagre capital, he said.

When the Agriculture Minister's office tried to contact the MD  and other senior officials of the cooperative last evening, they were not reachable since they had switched off their mobile phones, sources in the minister's office said. As the car could not get diesel to reach Karaikal, Kamalakannan took the 12.45 pm Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus to reach Puducherry by 3.45 pm. 

Speaking to Express over the phone from the bus, Kamalakannan said that it was a routine problem due to a chain of issues. "Being a public representative, I want to make it clear that I am prepared to travel by bus whenever the necessity arises to fulfil my commitments," said Kamalakannan. 

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy who uses his own car but gets diesel from the government cooperative is managing with the fuel in the tank as are other ministers. Health minister Malladi Krishna Rao from Yanam said he has used his own money to fill diesel in his official vehicle.

Meanwhile, ambulances of govt hospitals are facing difficulties in getting diesel, though the department has no pending dues. Health Secretary Prashant Kumar Panda and Deputy Director, Public Health, G Ragunathan called on the Health Minister to resolve the problem. The Health Minister has volunteered to give Rs 3 lakh from his own fund to operate the ambulances till the issue is resolved.

The cooperative is also in trouble as it borrowed more than Rs 30 crore from Indian Bank and the Puducherry Power Corporation to provide free mixers and grinders to all residents during the tenure of the previous government some four years back but is yet to repay it.

Asked for his response, Welfare and Cooperative minister M Kandasamy cited the dues left behind by the previous NR Congress government as well as overstaffing in the cooperative and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for stopping grants to all PSUs and cooperatives. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puducherry R Kamalakannan Amudhasurabhi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp