Savarkar's grandson seeks ban on controversial booklet, urges for case against Congress Seva Dal

Ranjit Savarkar has sought action from the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this matter.

Published: 03rd January 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

The booklet mentions about incidents, questions and controversies surrounding Savarkar and RSS. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on Friday urged the Madhya Pradesh government to ban the Congress booklet which claims that the Hindu Mahasabha co-founder had a "physical relationship" with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

Ranjit Savarkar also asserted that a criminal case should be registered against the Congress Seva Dal as it was during their camp that the booklet was distributed.

"Congress is plotting to defame Savarkar. The party is conspiring to spread anarchy in the country by making unwarranted accusations on the freedom fighter Savarkar. The government must take an action against the Congress Seva Dal and should register a criminal case against them," said Ranjit in a press release.

Ranjit has sought action from the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this matter.

"A case should be registered under section 120, 500, 503, 504, 505, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Madhya Pradesh Government should ban the book," he added.

The booklet titled `Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer?' was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal. Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai said that the writer has written the booklet on the basis of evidence.

"Writer has written it on the basis of evidence. But that's not important for us whether he was gay or not. In our country today, everyone has a legal right to have their own preferences," Desai told ANI.

The booklet gave a reference citing page 423 the 'Freedom at Midnight' book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, which states that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his "political guru" Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

The booklet also claimed that Savarkar encouraged his followers to rape women from minorities and pelted stones at mosques when he was 12 years old.

