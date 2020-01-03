Home Nation

Tweet fake news, get caught, delete tweet: MEA lashes out at Imran Khan for sharing 'UP video'

The Pakistan PM shared the video of an Bangladesh incident on his Twitter handle claiming that it was of police violence targeting Muslims in UP.

Published: 03rd January 2020 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling "fake news" after he tweeted a video of what he claimed was police action in Uttar Pradesh but turned out to be of an incident in Bangladesh.

Khan shared the video on his Twitter handle claiming that it was of police violence targeting Muslims in UP.

He captioned it --"Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP".

Twitterati soon called out the Pakistan prime minister for tweeting fake news to target India.

ALSO READ | India strongly condemns vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

Later, the tweeted videos were deleted from his account.

"Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted with hashtag 'Old habits die hard'.

"This is not from U.P, but from a May, 2013 incident in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these links would help you be better informed," Uttar Pradesh Police wrote on the microblogging site, tagging Khan's tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Citizenship Act Citizenship Act Protests
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp