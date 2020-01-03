Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Opposition for supporting anti-CAA protests

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed the Opposition parties for supporting the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests and said they should in fact be proud that the country is supporting the persecuted people from neighbouring nations.

"It is unfortunate that they are protesting against the Act which has been passed by the Parliament. They should be proud that we are helping the minorities who were persecuted in their countries. They are trying to obstruct a big mission. India is a sea of humanity and everyone must respect and welcome the decision," he said while speaking to ANI.

Naqvi's statement comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress for opposing the newly-enacted law and for not speaking against Pakistan during the anti-CAA protests.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.