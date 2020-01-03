Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh primary teachers to go on mass leave on January 21​

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Teachers of the Uttar Pradesh-government run primary and upper primary schools will go on a mass leave on January 21.

The teachers' union is demanding better infrastructure, manpower and pension for their members.

A common leave application addressed to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari has been forwarded by the union to around 5 lakh teachers of the state.

Dinesh Chandra Sharma, President, Uttar Pradesh Prathamik Shikshak Sangh, said: "There is a lack of facilities for students and the absence of pay parity and new pension scheme for teachers are making teaching a difficult job."

He said that a massive demonstration was held in Lucknow on November 21 to draw the state government's attention towards students and teachers issues but despite assurances, the problem has not been resolved.

"The concerned authorities do not seem to be bothered about our problems," said Sharma.

He further said that those monitoring the teachers through selfie-based 'Prerna' app should know that classrooms lack fans, furniture, power supply and sanitary workers.

"Secondary and higher teachers' unions have also extended support to our mass leave plan," he added.

