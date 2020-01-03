Home Nation

Vice-Chancellor gone, Allahabad University in turmoil

But, Allahabad University acting Vice-Chancellor K S Mishra denied reports of mass resignations of officials. 

LUCKNOW:  Upset over the resignation of Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo, members of the Allahabad University Constituent College Teachers Association (AUCCTA) on Thursday threatened to boycott their classes. AUCCTA general secretary Umesh Pratap Singh claimed that Hangloo was pressured to resign from the post to stop appointments in the university and its affiliated colleges.
“He did not resign because of personal reason,” Singh said.

“When I spoke to Hangloo over the phone yesterday, he told me that he was upset with the officials of the HRD Ministry. Hangloo said he got at least 10 calls asking him to resign, failing which he would be suspended.”Singh said AUCCTA has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to intervene in the matter. But, Allahabad University acting Vice-Chancellor K S Mishra denied reports of mass resignations of officials. With agency inputs

