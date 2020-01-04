Home Nation

Attack on Pak Gurdwara shows minorities are treated badly there: Jitendra Singh

The comments came after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening.

Published: 04th January 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh on Saturday condemned the incident of stone-pelting by a mob at one of the holiest Sikh shrines, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan and said that this proves that religious minorities are being treated badly in the neighboring country.

Singh took to the micro-blogging website, Twitter and said, "The attack by religious fanatics on Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurdwara is a proof that minorities are treated badly there and therefore, #IndiaSupportsCAA. When will the Congress accept the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan!"

The comments came after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening.

The group was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's panthi.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. 

