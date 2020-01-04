Home Nation

Five officials suspended after murder of gold robber in Bihar's Hajipur jail

The Vaishali administration had raided the jail wards after the incident and recovered a pistol that was used in crime.

Police guard outside Hajipur Jail after criminals shot a prisoner inside the jail on Friday

Police guard outside Hajipur Jail after criminals shot a prisoner inside the jail on Friday (Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Five officials of Bihar's Hajipur jail have been suspended with immediate effect on Saturday for their laxity in jail administration. after a prisoner, identified as Manish Kumar, was killed inside the jail by a co-prisoner over an entity related to recent gold loot case.

Irked at the murder first time in a Bihar's jail, prisoners had created ruckus and protest. The Vaishali administration had raided the jail wards after the incident and recovered a pistol that was used in crime.

IG (Prisons) Mithilesh Mishra told Express that five officials including the jailor were suspended with immediate effect. "A team of officials has also been formed to look into what went wrong that facilitated access of a firearm and led to such a crime," he said adding that local district administration is also probing into the incident and one prisoner namely Raja Kumar was named in the case .

Newly posted SP of Vaishali Gaurav Mangla also said that district administration will be looking into the matter to decide whether some prisoners would be shifted or not from Hajipur to other jail. He also added that jail security would also be reviewed.

Comments

