Home Nation

Gurdwara attack: SGPC to send 4 member delegation to Pakistan, says will raise issue at UN

The delegation will meet Sikh families in Nankana Sahib along with the Governor and Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Sikh people raise slogans during a protest against the Pakistan government over the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body of the Sikh community, will be sending a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation following a mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and also take up this matter with the United Nations.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said: "We strongly condemn the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and appeal to the Pakistan Government to take stringent action against the culprits and also ensure the safety of Sikhs living there. We will be sending a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation there. It will meet Sikh families in Nankana Sahib along with the governor and Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province."

Longwal said the delegation will comprise Rajinder Singh Mehta, Roop Singh, Surjit Singh and Rajinder Singh.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president and Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was an attempt to convert gurdwaras into mosques. He urged the international community to pressure Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community in that country along with the pilgrims who regularly visit holy shrines there.

Talking with this correspondent, Sirsa said, "In yesterday’s incident, the Muslims openly declared to convert all gurdwaras into mosques in the neighbouring country. Why have Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan, who is otherwise hyper social media activist, not spoken a single word till now? The sikh community will never get scared of such acts. We have told the officials of the Pakistan high commission that the Sikh community is ready to make supreme sacrifice to uphold the sanctity of the holy place which is revered by millions of people of all faiths and religion  worldwide."

"Sikhs had fought against Mughals. They have a glorious history of fighting tyrant Muslim rulers such as Aurangzeb, Zakriya Khan and Wazir Khan. It was Sikh warrior General Bhagel Singh who was responsible for the end of the Mughal rule in India. This history will repeat itself if Pakistan failed to act in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib case."

Earlier, various Sikh organizations including members of DSGMC and the Shiromani Akali Dal staged a protest near the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi over the mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. The protestors raised slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

A memorandum was submitted to the Pakistan High Commission urging the Imran Khan government to explain the failure of law enforcing agencies. The Sikh community will take action against the elements responsible for the desecration of the holy Sikh shrine if action against the perpetrators is not taken immediately by Pakistani government, the memorandum read.

Meanwhile, radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa urged Imran Khan to take an official stand on the incident. Party spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said that one insane person spewing venom against  Sikh faith should not become a reason for hindrance in the cementing of Sikh-Muslim brotherhood.

However, Pakistan Foreign Office on Friday late night rejected any such incident. In a statement, it stated that said the provincial authorities in the Punjab province have informed that there was a scuffle in Nankana Sahib on Friday between two Muslim groups. The altercation happened over a minor incident at a tea stall and the district administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurdwara Nankana Sahib Guru Nanak SGPC Nankana Sahib Pakistan Sikhs
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp