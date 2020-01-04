Gurdwara attack: SGPC to send 4 member delegation to Pakistan, says will raise issue at UN

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body of the Sikh community, will be sending a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation following a mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and also take up this matter with the United Nations.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said: "We strongly condemn the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and appeal to the Pakistan Government to take stringent action against the culprits and also ensure the safety of Sikhs living there. We will be sending a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation there. It will meet Sikh families in Nankana Sahib along with the governor and Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province."

Longwal said the delegation will comprise Rajinder Singh Mehta, Roop Singh, Surjit Singh and Rajinder Singh.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president and Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was an attempt to convert gurdwaras into mosques. He urged the international community to pressure Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community in that country along with the pilgrims who regularly visit holy shrines there.

Talking with this correspondent, Sirsa said, "In yesterday’s incident, the Muslims openly declared to convert all gurdwaras into mosques in the neighbouring country. Why have Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan, who is otherwise hyper social media activist, not spoken a single word till now? The sikh community will never get scared of such acts. We have told the officials of the Pakistan high commission that the Sikh community is ready to make supreme sacrifice to uphold the sanctity of the holy place which is revered by millions of people of all faiths and religion worldwide."

"Sikhs had fought against Mughals. They have a glorious history of fighting tyrant Muslim rulers such as Aurangzeb, Zakriya Khan and Wazir Khan. It was Sikh warrior General Bhagel Singh who was responsible for the end of the Mughal rule in India. This history will repeat itself if Pakistan failed to act in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib case."

Earlier, various Sikh organizations including members of DSGMC and the Shiromani Akali Dal staged a protest near the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi over the mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. The protestors raised slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

A memorandum was submitted to the Pakistan High Commission urging the Imran Khan government to explain the failure of law enforcing agencies. The Sikh community will take action against the elements responsible for the desecration of the holy Sikh shrine if action against the perpetrators is not taken immediately by Pakistani government, the memorandum read.

Meanwhile, radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa urged Imran Khan to take an official stand on the incident. Party spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said that one insane person spewing venom against Sikh faith should not become a reason for hindrance in the cementing of Sikh-Muslim brotherhood.

However, Pakistan Foreign Office on Friday late night rejected any such incident. In a statement, it stated that said the provincial authorities in the Punjab province have informed that there was a scuffle in Nankana Sahib on Friday between two Muslim groups. The altercation happened over a minor incident at a tea stall and the district administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused.