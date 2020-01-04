In typing error, journalism university in Chhattisgarh asks to elaborate means on 'invitation' for rape

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: It’s a classic example of how a minor typing error turned around the very sense of an examination question, which was intended to seek "preventive" measures on rape rather than an "invitation" for it.

Much to the astonishment of students in the state-run journalism university examination, they were asked to elucidate means on informal ways that “invite” rape of women.

The question was asked in a paper related to social science of the fifth-semester exam of Raipur-based Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The students dubbed the framing of such a question as “contentious”.

The question was: “Balatkar (rape) nimantran (invitation) instead of balatkar niyantran (control) ke sadhan (means) par vistritya lekh (essay) likhiye”

“Instead of niyantran, the word nimantran got printed in a question paper owing to typing/printing error. We are looking into it”, said professor Shahid Ali, chief examination superintendent of the university.

There is however no official communication on whether the given question would be quashed. The university authority, however, stated that the minor error was in the question framed only in Hindi and not in English.

“It was bit embarrassing to write. The reasons could be diverse but how to generalise them was difficult as there is no substantive date to corroborate”, a girl student not willing to be quoted said.

Few male students who appeared told that they know why crime like rape occurs but asserted in their responses ‘whatever the reasons, its equally some of the myths (didn’t elaborate) usually associated with rape’.