President's rule can be imposed if states fail to implement CAA: BJP MP

The lawmaker said that the President would have to exercise his powers under Article 356 of the Constitution to dismiss governments if they do not implement the CAA.

BJP MP from Hoshangabad Uday Pratap Singh

BJP MP from Hoshangabad Uday Pratap Singh (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

HOSHANGABAD (MADHYA PRADESH): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Uday Pratap Singh on Saturday said that President's rule can be imposed in states who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The state governments that are opposing the CAA can be dismissed and President's rule can be imposed there," Singh said, adding that the state governments are bound to implement the law. The lawmaker said that the President would have to exercise his powers under Article 356 of the Constitution to dismiss governments if they do not implement the CAA.

Article 356 of the Constitution of India empowers the President to withdraw from the Union the executive and legislative powers of any state "if he is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

Several states including Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Kerala have opposed the law, saying that they would not implement it. Kerala went to the extent to pass a resolution from the Assembly against the law.

