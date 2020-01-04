Home Nation

RJD chief Lalu Prasad slams JD(U), coins 'Oust Nitish in 2020' slogan

Prasad flayed the state government for being a 'big failure' in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Index report released by the Niti Aayog on December 30 last year.

Published: 04th January 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday gave a call to oust Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from power in Bihar in 2020, while mounting a scathing attack on the JD(U) government for its "misrule".

The former chief minister, who is lodged in a Ranchi jail in connection with fodder scam cases, also said the central government has given "zero" to the dispensation in Bihar, referring to a recent NITI Aayog report.

"'Do Hazar Bees, Hatao Nitish' (Oust Nitish from power in 2020)," Prasad wrote on Twitter, amid a recent war of words through posters between his party and the JD(U).

Prasad flayed the state government for being a "big failure" in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Index report released by the Niti Aayog on December 30 last year.

"Both Niti Aayog and the central government have given zero to Nitish's misrule by declaring it (Bihar) as the worst in the country," the RJD boss claimed.

Kerala emerged as number one while Bihar was adjudged as the worst performer in Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2019 -- which evaluates the progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters.

"Please get your account of 15 years (of development) checked with them also. Will you do something or fight it out only through posters?" he tweeted.

The JD(U) had on Thursday come up with a poster depicting the erstwhile Lalu-Rabri (Devi) regime as one with "broken roads, students studying in lantern light, bloodshed and people holding guns".

The poster, however, highlighted the "developmental work" of the state government and its "corruption-free" image.

The RJD shot back with its own version, which alleged scams and poor governance by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"One (the Nitish Kumar government) should not insist on flying when one does not have wings, as you will only get hurt," Prasad's tweet added.

Assembly elections are due in Bihar later this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalu Prasad JD(U) RJD Nitish Kumar Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp