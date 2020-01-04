Home Nation

Third case registered against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan for 'hurting religious sentiments'

The celebrities have also been booked on the same charge in Ferozpur and Amritsar districts in punjab and now in Rupnagar on a complaint by the All India Christian Welfare Front.

Published: 04th January 2020 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Raveena Tandon (L) and Farah khan

Raveena Tandon (L) and Farah khan (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

RUPNAGAR (PUNJAB): Another case was registered in Punjab on Saturday against actor Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a TV show, police said.

The celebrities were booked under Indian Penal Code section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) on the complaint of All India Christian Welfare Front chairman Charan Masih, SSP Swapan Sharma said.

ALSO READ| Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon apologise to Cardinal Oswald Gracias

The celebrities have also been booked on the same charge in Ferozpur and Amritsar districts of the state. SSP Sharma said he was coordinating with police chiefs of other districts to take further action. He said that the police would verify the details of the complaint and watch the video of the TV show before proceeding against the film actors.

They have also been booked in Beed city of Maharashtra in connection with the show aired on the Christmas eve. Last week, Khan apologised. "I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself. We do sincerely apologise," the filmmaker tweeted.

Tandon too tweeted, "I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt."

