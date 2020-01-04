Trinamool issues show-cause notice to party MLA for sharing dais with state BJP president

Home Nation

Published: 04th January 2020

By PTI

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress MLA of East Midnapore district was issued a show-cause notice by the party for sharing dais with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh at a function in the district, party sources said on Saturday.

TMC MLA of Egra Assembly constituency, Samaresh Das on Friday night was present at the inauguration of Egra Winter Fair.

Ghosh too was present as one of the guests.

Das sharing dais with Ghosh has angered the TMC top brass, which was quick to show cause him and has sought an explanation from him, the sources said.

"I have received a show-cause notice from the party. I have been asked to give an explanation. I will surely give an explanation. I personally feel that as it was a public programme, both Dilip Ghosh and I were invited so I had to attend the programme. There is nothing wrong in it," Das said.

A senior TMC leader said party leaders and workers should be wary about people with whom they are sharing dais.

"When we are fighting against BJP on a regular basis. It is unacceptable that an MLA of our party is sharing dais with BJP state president. Samaresh Das should come clean on what he has in his mind," a senior TMC leader said.

Reacting to the development, Ghosh said the incident reflects the "mean mindedness" of the TMC leadership.

"It was a social programme, so leaders from other parties were also present at the programme. The action taken by TMC leadership reflects their mindset," Ghosh said.

Eight TMC MLAs and one from Congress and CPI(M) had switched over to BJP since the results of 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The BJP won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal.

