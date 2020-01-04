Want answers from Shiv Sena: Fadnavis on Savarkar row

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday led the BJP’s frontal attack on the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadhi government, especially former ally Shiv Sena, as he sought an immediate ban on a controversial Savarkar booklet.

The booklet in question was distributed at the All India Congress Seva Dal training camp in Bhopal. Shiv Sena chief Udhhav Thackeray is heading the MVA government in alliance with the Congress and the NCP after severing 30-year ties with the BJP.

Fadnavis alleged that the Congress exhibited its “wicked” psyche by circulating a booklet. CM Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, refused to meet Ranjeet Savarkar, the grandson of VD Savarkar, who came to Mantralaya on Friday with the demand to ban the booklet.

“The BJP strongly condemns the booklet. Venerable Hinduhriday samrat Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray would have been the first to react in his archetypal style (to the booklet) had he been around,” he tweeted. “We want answers from Sena, which has made an unnatural alliance with Congress, if it will ban this book in Maharashtra by registering strong protest or repeatedly tolerate such insults of our most respected personalities just for the greed of power?”

Another BJP leader Ashish Shelar kept up the pressure on Sena. “This is a deliberate ploy of the Congress to hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. Savarkar is an icon of Hindus who fought against the British rule. We demand CM Thackeray immediately withdraw this booklet that defames Savarkar,” Shelar added.

Later, Sena leader Sanjay Raut attacked the Congress for the booklet. “Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man. A section keeps talking against him. This shows the dirt in their mind.”

Congress’ Sachin Sawant maintained that his party has ideological difference with the Sena, but they have together formed a government for the interest of Maharashtra. “The government will run on the basis of the CMP, not the ideology of any political party, ” he said.

