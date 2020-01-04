Home Nation

Wearing saffron not enough, follow the religion too: Congress takes swipe at Yogi Adityanath

Published: 04th January 2020 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 12:42 AM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the "bhagwa" remarks made by his office, the Congress on Friday said wearing saffron was not enough as one has to follow the religion too.

"Following the religion is not enjoying power, but abdicating it for the sake of fulfilling one's word. Instead of spewing venom, one has to swallow poison for the sake of saving religion."

"One has to follow the religion and not rip it apart. One does not have to wear saffron colour, but wear the religion too," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

ALSO READ | Priyanka takes ‘saffron’ jibe at UP CM Yogi Adityanath,  BJP says Hindutva lesson not needed

"No saffron resentment, no saffron revenge, no saffron violence, no saffron discrimination, no saffron hysteria but generosity. Saffron is not indulgence of power but its renunciation. Alas, those in power would understand this," he said in another tweet in Hindi.

The office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said on Monday that 'bhagwa' or saffron is "business" for the Congress, but Adityanath wears saffron for public service after sacrificing everything else.

  • thulakol
    the congress people make people to take up some harsh desicions like mr. yoghiji now taking against distrbing people
    15 hours ago reply
