Home Nation

After Kota, now two Jodhpur hospitals report death of over 100 infants

The figures of infant deaths in Jodhpur were given in a report prepared by the SN Medical College in the light of casualties in Kota's J K Lon Hospital.

Published: 05th January 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

JODHPUR: Over 100 infants died in two government hospitals in Jodhpur in December last year, a report has found amid growing outrage over infant deaths in a Kota hospital.

While a total of 146 children died in Umaid and MDM hospitals in Jodhpur in December, 102 deaths were reported in the Neonatal intensive care unit.

The figures of infant deaths in Jodhpur were given in a report prepared by the SN Medical College in the light of casualties in Kota's J K Lon Hospital.

ALSO READ | 'Be compassionate, no point blaming past govt': Sachin Pilot on Kota child deaths

Over 100 infants have died in the government-run hospital n Kota.

Principal of the S N Medical College S S Rathore, however, said the figure is in the range of international standards of infant mortality.

A total of 47,815 children had been admitted to the hospitals in 2019 and of this 754 children died," said Rathore.

In December, 4,689 children had been admitted to the hospitals of which 3002 had been admitted to NICU and ICU and 146 of them died.

Rathore said most of the children who died were those referred from other surrounding districts in a critical condition.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan infant tragedy: Death toll in Kota hospital hits 100 for December; political row sharpens

The hospitals here have to bear the load of patients from entire Western Rajasthan and children were also referred from hospitals like AIIMS, said Rathore.

He said the critical care unit of the hospitals have been adjudged best in the entire state for two consecutive years and attributed it to their best practices and care.

Though Rathore denied any shortage of resources to deal with the pressure at the hospitals, there have been reports that many senior doctors have been running their own private hospitals.

Recently, notices had been served to these doctors including those, who have been running medical shops at their residences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kota Infants Death Kota Hospital Death Rajasthan Government
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp