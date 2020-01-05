Home Nation

'Biggest' Defence Expo to be held in UP from February 5-9: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said 925 exhibitors have so far registered for the expo, which will be held in an approximately over 200-acre area.

Published: 05th January 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The biggest Defence Expo until now, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held here from February 5-9 and it will make Uttar Pradesh an important destination for defence and aerospace manufacturing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

He said 925 exhibitors have so far registered for the expo, which will be held in an approximately over 200-acre area.

"The biggest Defence Expo till now will be held in Lucknow between February 5 to 9 and it will be inaugurated by the PM. The expo will be making UP an important destination for defence and aerospace manufacturing," Singh said.

He was addressing a joint press conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after reviewing the preparation for the expo.

Adityanath said his government has converted "challenges to opportunities" and changed the perception of the state.

"A number of events, including investors' summit and Kumbh, were organised in the state which gave it global identity," he said.

Joint Secretary (Aerospace), Ministry of Defence, Chandraker Bharti said the expo will be biggest in terms of area, exhibitors and revenue.

Sixty-five MoUs are expected to be signed during the event, he said.

In reply to a question, he said the US, the UK, Russia, France, South Korea, among others, will be participating in the exhibition.

