Home Nation

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, others booked by police for threatening to wantonly cause riot

Along with Vijayvargiya, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani was also booked by police in Indore for violating prohibitory orders and unlawful assembly.

Published: 05th January 2020 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo| ANI)

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a late development, senior BJP leaders, including BJP national general-secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore MP Shankar Lalwani were booked by police in Indore for violating prohibitory orders, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation and wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot.

A case was registered at Indore’s Sanyogitaganj police station on Saturday late night against Vijayvargiya,  Lalwani, Indore-II MLA Ramesh Mendola and Indore-V MLA Mahendra Hardia, local BJP leader Gopikrishna Nema and 350 others," station in-charge NS Raghuvanshi told TNIE.

The case was registered against the BJP leaders following a complaint by a SDM, in which it was alleged that Vijayvargiya and other BJP leaders had violated prohibitory orders clamped in Indore on December 10, 2019 as per which all kinds of rallies and processions were banned in Indore district.

On Friday, Vijayvargiya along with other leaders had reportedly staged dharna outside the residence of Indore Divisional Commissioner sans any permission and had also talked in a threatening tone nto an administrative official publicly.

Peeved over the administrative and police officials not heeding to local BJP leader’s written request to meet him and local public representatives of the party in Indore on Friday afternoon, Vijayvargiya lost his cool while talking to an SDM in Indore on Friday.

"A letter was written to them (officials) intimating that we wanted to meet them to discuss the issues confronting Indore. But forget about meeting us, they (officials) didn’t even inform us whether they are in or out of town. We won’t tolerate this, had the office bearers of Sangh (RSS) not been in Indore, we would have set Indore ablaze," the BJP leader said to the SDM.

Vijayvargiya, who was flanked by other BJP leaders, including Lalwani, Mendola and son Akash, didn’t stop there, but went on to say in the same threatening tone. "Such arrogance among local officials towards public representatives isn’t healthy in democracy. Neglecting BJP and its leaders will prove costly to the concerned officials..I hope they (officials) know what I’m hinting at. Are the officials working for Kamal Nath or the people of MP," he said.

Importantly, top office bearers of the RSS (BJP’s parent outfit), including Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat are presently in Indore for the three-day national conclave slated from January 5-7.

Informed sources confided to The New Indian Express that Vijayvargiya (ex-Indore mayor and former MLA from different seats of Indore) had asked local officials to meet him over various local issues, particularly the ongoing demolition drive against land sharks and organized mafia, which include some powerful men close to BJP leaders.

Angered over the local officials not meeting him and other BJP leaders on Friday afternoon, Vijayvargiya sat on a dharna outside the outside the commissioner’s residence in Indore. "If the BJP people, including party workers are targeted by the ongoing anti-mafia demolition drive, we won’t sit and watch as mute spectators. We’ve prepared a list of 167 Congress workers whose shops and houses are illegal, why isn’t the local administration acting against them," Vijayvargiya asked on Friday.

Earlier, on Saturday, a ruling Congress delegation had met Madhya Pradesh DGP VK Singh in Bhopal and demanded criminal case be lodged against Vijayvargiya for his threatening statements and unlawful assembly in Indore on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanyogitaganj police station Kailash Vijayvargiya Ramesh Mendola Mahendra Hardia Gopikrishna Nema Madhya Pradesh Police Kailash Vijayvargiya FIR Indore on fire BJP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp