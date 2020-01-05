Home Nation

CAA-NRC attempt to divide Hindu, Muslim, says JDU's Pavan Varma in letter to Nitish Kumar

Verma on Sunday through his letter further reminded Bihar CM Nitish Kumar that he (Kumar) has always stood for a secular India, where there is peace, respect and goodwill among all communities. 

Published: 05th January 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Pavan K Verma

JDU national secretary Pavan K Verma (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Expressing his disagreement, diplomat-turned-politician and national general secretary of JD (U) Pavan K Verma on Sunday urged Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to categorically reject the Citizenship Act. 

Verma, who shot off a letter to the chief minister stated that the country has come at a crucial crossroads. "The choice before the political leaders is stark: either to work to save the idea of India as a plural, composite, multi-religious nation in which there is respect for all faiths, and social harmony and prevailing peace, or to see it being divided by organised attempts at creating discord and acrimony amongst Indians on the basis of religion," said the former Rajya Sabha MP in his letter. 

Verma on Sunday through his letter further reminded Bihar CM Nitish Kumar that he (Kumar) has always stood for a secular India, where there is peace, respect and goodwill among all communities. 

Taking a jibe at BJP leader and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Verma has stated in the letter that unilateral announcement by Sushil Kumar Modi that the NPR will be carried out in Bihar between May 15 and May 28 in 2020 took him by utter surprise. "As you are aware, the government has categorically stated that the NPR is the first step to implementing the NRC. Since you have said that Bihar will not have the NRC, it follows that you must say no to the revised NPR as well," Verma has stated in the letter.

Citing some instances of violence including murder of a youth protesting against CAA in Patna's Phulwari Sharif, Verma  requested Nitish Kumar to 'take a principled stand against the CAA-NPR-NRC and reject its nefarious agenda to divide India and create a great deal of unnecessary social turbulence'. He advised Kumar that a clear cut statement by him(Nitish Kumar) to this issue would be a major step towards preserving and strengthening the idea of India  to which Nitish Kumar is committed.

"India is greater than individual position or power or electoral success or failure or such transient considerations."

On Saturday, before Verma wrote a letter, Bihar industry minister Shyam Rajak has also expressed his dismay over Sushil Kumar Modi's announcement of date for NPR in Bihar without government or JDU consent. 

The letter assumes significance after deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi announced dates for implementation of NPR in Bihar on Saturday. "No state government can refuse to work on NPR updating because it is a statutory exercise. Denial of it by anyone would be a punishable offence inviting 3-year of imprisonment or financial penalty," Modi stated further adding that census directors were appointed in all states including Bihar to monitor works on NPR upgradation from May 15 to 28.

After JD-U vice President and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, it is Verma, who vented his displeasure over the Nitish Kumar's support to CAA after it was legislated in the parliament. Kishor had stated that the CAA-NRC combo is divisive and discriminatory and the revised NPR is the first step towards the NRC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA-NRC Pavan K Berma Nitish Kumar
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp