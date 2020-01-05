Home Nation

Ex-IAF chief BS Dhanoa rallies against politicisation of defence purchase deals

At the same time, the former air chief marshal added that people have the right to ask questions about the price of the Rafale aircraft as taxpayers' money is at stake.

Published: 05th January 2020 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

BS Dhanoa

Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa ( File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Referring to the row over the Rafale purchase deal, former Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said on Saturday that such controversies slow down defence acquisitions, affecting the armed forces' capabilities.

Had Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman been flying a Rafale instead of a MiG 21 during the India-Pakistan stand-off after the Balakot strike, the outcome would have been different, he said.

Speaking at the Techfest event organised by IIT- Bombay here, Dhanoa referred to the Rafale row, and said the Supreme Court gave a "fine judgment" on the issue (giving a clean chit to the Naredra Modi government).

"I have always personally maintained that. When the Rafale thing was thrown up, if you politicise the defence acquisition system, the whole system goes behind," he said.

"All other files also start moving at a slow pace because people start becoming very very conscious," he said.

The Bofors deal too got mired in controversy (during the Rajiv Gandhi government) despite the Bofors guns "being good", he noted.

There are several agencies in the country to look into a deal if there are complaints, he said.

At the same time, the former air chief marshal added that people have the right to ask questions about the price of the aircraft as taxpayers' money is at stake.

"The fact is, because of creating a controversy out of it, the slowing down of defence modernisation later affects you," said Dhanoa, who retired in September last year.

"Like the prime minister made a statement. People are saying it is a political (statement) but the fact is that the statement he made is correct."

"If we had Rafale, the question would have been totally different," he said.

Modi had said in March last year that the results would have been different if India had Rafale jets during the airstrike on terror camps in Pakistan.

Dhanoa said the outcome would have been different had Wing Commander Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet during a dogfight but was captured himself, been flying a Rafale instead of a MiG 21 fighter plane.

"100 per cent it would have been different. Why was he not flying a Rafale? Because you took 10 years to decide which aircraft to buy. So, it (the delay) affects you," he said, without naming the earlier Congress-led UPA government.

He also reiterated that the governments of the day rejected the IAF's proposal to carry out airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and the earlier 2001 Parliament attack.

"But the decision, like I keep saying, is a political decision. It (the proposal) was not accepted at that time. So it gave the terror-sponsoring state confidence that India will not retaliate to a terrorist attack," he said.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was clueless about the IAF's strike in Balakot, Dhanoa said.

He said there was a lack of coordination between the Pakistani Army and the PAF during 1971 (Bangladesh) war and the 1999 Kargil war too.

"When Balakot happened, the PAF did not know (about the IAF's strike). There were no terminal weapons in Balakot. Even we were surprised," he added.

Dhanoa also said that terror attacks in Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama indicated that India's conventional deterrence, "though it is superior to its enemy", was not stopping the enemy from carrying out terrorist activities on Indian soil.

"Thus, the Balakot strike was approved by the government to send a message to Pakistan that henceforth, such acts will come with a heavy price. The government changed the stand," he said.

"One of the reasons for the strategic surprise was that they (Pakistan) had always underestimated our leadership. They never expected our leadership to give a go-ahead (to Balakot-like airstrike)," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Dhanoa Indian Air Force Rafale Bofors
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp