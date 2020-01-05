Home Nation

Government working for development of Muslims: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

During a campaign in Secunderabad, Reddy slammed the Congress party for what he called provoking people on Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC.

Published: 05th January 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government respects Indian Muslims and it is working for their development.

During door-to-door campaign in his Lok Sabha constituency Secunderabad here, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader tried to allay people's apprehensions and clear their misconceptions about Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

He said the legislation was aimed at granting citizenship to minorities who were persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. He said unlike the three nations, India is a secular country and home to people of all religions.

He slammed the Congress party for what he called provoking people on CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). He remarked that Congress is warming itself in the fire from a burning house.

Accompanied by Telangana state BJP chief K Laxman and other BJP leaders, Kishan Reddy reached out to people to explain to them why the government brought Citizenship law. Reddy told the people that CAA was enacted to provide citizenship to those coming to India as refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan due to attacks on minorities in those countries.

He said the Modi government decided to help refugees by giving them citizenship but Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and other parties were opposing it and spreading lies about it.

The minister clarified that CAA would have no impact on Indian Muslims but the Opposition was running a false propaganda to create fears and apprehensions in the community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy MoS Home Muslims development NRC Citizenship Act K Laxman
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp