Home Nation

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani evades question on infant deaths in state government hospitals

Rupani was vividly speaking about the event wherein he took part but went mum as soon as a reporter began asking a question about children dying in state-run hospitals.

Published: 05th January 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Photo| Twitter/ @vijayrupanibjp)

By ANI

VADODRA: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday evaded a question on the death of as many as 196 infants during December in two government hospitals of the state. Rupani was speaking to media on sidelines of an event here but walked away from the reporters when his response to the children's death was sought by a scribe.

The Chief Minister was vividly speaking about the event wherein he took part but went mum as soon as a reporter began asking a question about children dying in state-run hospitals. He did not even wait for the question to complete and hurriedly left the venue.

As many as 111 children lost their lives at Rajkot civil hospital whereas 85 infants died during treatment at Ahmedabad civic hospital in December, according to the official data. "In December, a total of 455 children were admitted out of which 85 lost their lives during treatment," GS Rathod, Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital said.

According to Manish Mehta, head of Rajkot Civil Hospital, 269 children died in October, November and December months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Rupani Gujarat child deaths Gujarat infant deaths Gujarat government hospital Rajkot Civil Hospital
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp