Indore man who underwent sex-change surgery commits suicide 

By PTI

INDORE: An Indore resident who had a sex reassignment surgery to become a woman allegedly committed suicide due to depression, a Madhya Pradesh police official said on Sunday.

Palak (26), who married a man eight years ago in a temple and was living with him, hanged herself on Saturday night in Chandan Nagar locality, Sub Inspector Suresh Bunkar said.

"We have not recovered a suicide note. However, we have been told the deceased was facing physical problems post-surgery. She was depressed over the last few days as treatment and correctional surgery had failed," he said.

Her body has been sent for post mortem in MY Hospital here and probe is underway to find out why she took this step, he said.

( Reach out to AASRA for help during emotional crisis situations, mental illness issues, and suicidal ideation at 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 )