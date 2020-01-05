Home Nation

Maharashtra: NCP gets Home, Finance as Uddhav allocates portfolios

Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray is the new Environment and Tourism Minister while deputy CM Ajit Pawar is the new Finance Minister.

Published: 05th January 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Aaditya Thackeray; Ajit Pawar, Uddhav

Aaditya Thackeray (L) Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with his deputy Ajit Pawar (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The much-awaited distribution of ministries in Maharashtra was carried out by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with Nationalist Congress Party getting the plum portfolios of Finance and Home, here on Sunday.

In what was described as "an equitable allocation" of responsibilities, Chief Minister Thackeray will handle General Administration, IT, Information & Public Relations, Law & Judiciary and other departments not given to any other minister.

NCP's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the new Finance Minister, his party colleague Anil V. Deshmukh is the new Home Minister, and Jitendra Awhad gets the Housing Ministry.

Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray has been assigned Environment, Tourism & Protocol, senior colleague Subhas Desai will handle Industries and Mining Ministry, and Eknath Shinde is the new Urban Development & PWD (Public Undertakings) Minister.

From the Congress, Balasaheb Thorat will handle the Revenue Department, Nitin Raut will handle Energy Ministry, and ex-CM Ashok Chavan has been given the PWD Ministry.

The other important Cabinet portfolios allocated are:

Shiv Sena: Dadaji D. Bhuse - Agriculture, Uday Samant - Higher & Technical Education, Sanjay D. Rathod - Forest, Disaster Management, R&R, Gulabrao Patil - Water Supply & Sanitation, Sandipanrao Bhumre - Employment Guarantee & Horticulture, Anil Parab - Transport & Parliamentary Affairs, Shankarrao Gadakh (KSK Part) - Soil & Water Conservation.

NCP: Chhagan Bhujbal - Food & Civil Supplies, Jayant Patil - Water Resources & Command Area Development, Dhananjay P. Munde - Social Justice & Special Assistance, Dilip Walse-Patil - Labour & State Excise, Nawab M. Malik - Minority Development & Wakf, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Hasan Mushrif - Rural Development, Rajendra Shingane - Food & Drugs Administration, Public Health & Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope - Public Health & Family Welfare, Balasaheb P. Patil - Cooperation & Marketing.

Congress: Varsha Gaikwad - School Education, Sunil Kedar - Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Sports & Youth Welfare, Vijay Wadettiwar - OBCs and all other backward classes, nomadic tribes, Khar lands development & Earthquake Rehabilitation, Amit V. Deshmukh - Medical Education & Culture, K. C. Padvi - Tribal Development, Aslam R. Shaikh - Textiles, Fisheries and Ports Development, Yashomati Thakur-Sonawane - Women & Child Development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra cabinet expansion Maharashtra government Maharashtra ministers allocation Shiv Sena NCP congress Aditya Thackeray
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp