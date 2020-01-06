Citizenship Act, NRC must to prevent Jihadists from entering country: Vishva Hindu Parishad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that the agenda of Islam and Christianity is to destroy Hinduism by infiltrating into the country. To prevent Jihadists entering the country, CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are mandatory, said VHP central joint general secretary Y Raghavulu on Sunday here in the city.

Y Raghavulu said that infiltrators are relentlessly trying to obliterate Hindu dharma by radicalising Muslims and Christians. "They are resorting to five standard practices such as converting Hindus to other religions, infiltration, land grabbing, diving people on the grounds of caste, class, region and religion, and lastly, increasing their numbers. A Mia (Muslim man) will marry four women and give birth to 40 people. And, resorting to love jihad and converting eight lakh Hindu women each year," he said.

He further alleged that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments are resorting to vote bank politics by giving subsidies to Muslims and Christians for pilgrimages. "The state governments are giving subsidies to Muslims and Christians from the taxes collected from Hindus only to appease them," he said.

Alleging that the Opposition parties are creating unwarranted panic in the minds of Indian Muslims, VHP Telangana State president M Rama Raju said, “When the protestors are sloganeering ‘Tera Mera Rishta - La Ilaha Illallah’, they mean that they are with the terrorists and anti-nationals. Why should they even be spared?”

Deport Rohingyas from the country

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) central joint general secretary Y Raghavulu also asked why Indian should welcome Rohingyas into the country when Myanmar has driven them out. He demanded that the Rohingyas living in Hyderabad be deported.