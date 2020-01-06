Home Nation

Citizenship Act, NRC must to prevent Jihadists from entering country: Vishva Hindu Parishad

Y Raghavulu said that infiltrators are relentlessly trying to obliterate Hindu dharma by radicalising Muslims and Christians.

Published: 06th January 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) VHP’s joint general secretary Y Raghavulu and the organisation’s president of Telangana M Rama Raju (centre), addressing a press meet at Koti Office in Hyderabad, on Monday

(Left) VHP’s joint general secretary Y Raghavulu and the organisation’s president of Telangana M Rama Raju (centre), addressing a press meet at Koti Office in Hyderabad, on Monday| Sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that the agenda of Islam and Christianity is to destroy Hinduism by infiltrating into the country. To prevent Jihadists entering the country, CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are mandatory, said VHP central joint general secretary Y Raghavulu on Sunday here in the city.

Y Raghavulu said that infiltrators are relentlessly trying to obliterate Hindu dharma by radicalising Muslims and Christians. "They are resorting to five standard practices such as converting Hindus to other religions, infiltration, land grabbing, diving people on the grounds of caste, class, region and religion, and lastly, increasing their numbers. A Mia (Muslim man) will marry four women and give birth to 40 people. And, resorting to love jihad and converting eight lakh Hindu women each year," he said.

He further alleged that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments are resorting to vote bank politics by giving subsidies to Muslims and Christians for pilgrimages. "The state governments are giving subsidies to Muslims and Christians from the taxes collected from Hindus only to appease them," he said.

Alleging that the Opposition parties are creating unwarranted panic in the minds of Indian Muslims, VHP Telangana State president M Rama Raju said, “When the protestors are sloganeering ‘Tera Mera Rishta - La Ilaha Illallah’, they mean that they are with the terrorists and anti-nationals. Why should they even be spared?”

Deport Rohingyas from the country

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) central joint general secretary Y Raghavulu also asked why Indian should welcome Rohingyas into the country when Myanmar has driven them out. He demanded that the Rohingyas living in Hyderabad be deported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act CAA support NRC VHP CAA Y Raghavulu Vishwa Hindu Parishad
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp