Crimes against women in 2019 increased by nearly 50 per cent in Rajasthan

The maximum rise in crimes against women was in molestation (68 per cent) while the rape cases too increased by 38.

JAIPUR: Crimes against women increased by nearly 50 per cent in Rajasthan in 2019 with a total of 41,155 cases being registered, which is 13,561 more than the previous year.

The maximum rise in crimes against women was in molestation (68 per cent) while the rape cases too increased by 38.

34 per cent as compared to the cases registered in 2018, according to the crime data released by Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh on Monday.

The cases of rape committed against minors also registered an increase of 22 per cent.

Singh said police have registered every FIR that has resulted in an increase in the number of registered cases in 2019.

The overall increase in cases registered under various Indian Penal Code sections was 31.08 per cent in 2019.

'Our focus in 2019 was on ensuring that every case is registered and no grievance gets left unattended.

We took effective action against organised crimes last year,' the DGP told a press conference here.

