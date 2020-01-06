Home Nation

India bristles as Imran Khan tries to play the CAA card

Khan took to Twitter claiming there was a ‘difference’ between such attacks in Pakistan and those in India.

Published: 06th January 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo| AFP)Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/ NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday attempted to deflect attention from Friday’s mob attack on Nankana Sahib shrine by attempting to equate it with protests over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and scattered violence in parts of India.

Khan’s attack coincided with the targeted killing of a young Sikh businessman from Malaysia in Peshawar, which drew sharp condemnation from New Delhi over the continuing violence against minority Sikhs in Pakistan.

Khan took to Twitter claiming there was a ‘difference’ between such attacks in Pakistan and those in India.
“The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities is this: the former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance and protection from the govt including police and judiciary,” Khan tweeted.

Khan claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vision supports minorities oppression and the targeted attacks against Muslims.”

Islamabad tried to downplay the Sikh angle in the Nankana incident, saying authorities in its Punjab province have informed that it was the outcome of a scuffle between two local Muslim groups at a tea stall and the administration had immediately intervened and arrested the accused. It added, that ‘birth place of Guru Nanak was undamaged.”

The version contradicted its earlier version that the attack was provoked by municipal authorities deciding to turn over the management of Nanak Dev College to Nankana Sahib trust and the protests against it.   

Amid Imran’s spin, news broke of the killing of Sikh businessman Ravinder Singh by unknown gunmen. Singh’s younger brother, Harmeet Singh, a Peshwar journalist, told this paper that Ravinder was gunned down as he was shopping for his wedding scheduled in February.

The MEA reacted immediately saying, “India strongy condemns the ‘targeted killing’ of a minority Sikh community member in Peshawar, an incident that took place in the backdrop of an attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.”

MEA demands swift action
The Indian MEA said Islamabad should stop “prevaricating” and should take action to apprehend and punish the perpetrators. It said the Pakistan government should act in defense of its own minorities instead of “preaching sermons” about it to others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Imran Khan Citizenship Act India
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp