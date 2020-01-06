JNU violence: Amnesty International criticises Delhi Police for failing to protect students

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Human rights organisation Amnesty International India on Monday criticised the Delhi Police for "repeatedly failing" to protect the students peacefully protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Delhi Police remained "shameful bystanders to mob brutality on students", its all-India Executive Director Avinash Kumar said in a statement.



ALSO READ | JNU violence: Left outfits, ABVP in blame game as worried students leave campus

"The authorities have failed in their duty to ensure the safety of the students, signalling shameful complicity of the state machinery.

"Whether it be JNU or Jamia Millia University, the Delhi Police have repeatedly failed to protect the students peacefully protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act," he said.