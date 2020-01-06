Home Nation

One dead in partial collapse of Burdwan railway station building in West Bengal

Ishaq Khan, the Howrah divisional railway manager said the deceased is yet-to-be-identified.

Published: 06th January 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

The building houses chambers of railway officials, a dormitory, guest rooms, and waiting rooms for passengers and railway employees.

The building houses chambers of railway officials, a dormitory, guest rooms, and waiting rooms for passengers and railway employees.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: One of the two injured in a partial collapse of the 140-year-old main building of Burdwan railway station succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. Railway officials said more people could have been injured as small chunks of the building had started coming off around 20 minutes before the collapse alerting commuters to the impending danger.

Ishaq Khan, the Howrah divisional railway manager said the deceased is yet-to-be-identified. “The injured person from Jharkhand, identified as Hepna Tudu, is under treatment at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. An inquiry by a three-member committee has been initiated to ascertain what led to the mishap,’’ he said.

According to railway officials, minor repairing work was being conducted in the building but it was not clear that the collapse had anything to do with the ongoing work. “The building is adjacent to platform No. 1. The portion that collapsed is on the other side of the building. There were not many commuters on the platform when the mishap took place,’’ said a railway official.

The building houses chambers of railway officials, a dormitory, guest rooms, and waiting rooms for passengers and railway employees.

“Small concrete chunks first started to come off around 20 minutes before the collapse people came rushing out of the platform. This saved many lives,’’ said a railway official.

Reason behind collapse still unclear
According to officials, minor repairing work was being conducted in the building but it was not clear that the collapse had anything to do with the ongoing work

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Burdwan railway station
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp