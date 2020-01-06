Home Nation

SC seeks explanation from Assam on allegations of 'communal' statements by state NRC coordinator

A petition was also heard in which it was stated that around 60 children have been excluded from the NRC but their parents have been granted citizenship through NRC.

Published: 06th January 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court has sought an explanation from the Assam government over allegation that Hitesh Dev Sarma, the state coordinator for National Register of Citizens (NRC), had made communal statements on the social media.

“He should not be saying all this. You (Assam government) have to explain this…” a bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, observed on Monday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal had drawn the court’s attention to the alleged communal statements. Earlier, separate petitions were filed by some organisations seeking Dev Sarma’s removal as the NRC state coordinator.

Opposition Congress welcomed the court’s observation.

“Mr. Dev Sarma is a senior officer who is seated on the hot chair. Where did he get the right and power from to make such irresponsible comments? It is the government’s failure. We welcome the court’s observation on the matter,” senior Assam Congress spokesman Apurba Bhattacharya told this newspaper.

Dev Sarma had replaced Prateek Hajela who was transferred to his home state Madhya Pradesh following an order by the SC.

The first to register a protest against Dev Sarma’s statements was Assam Congress MP, Abdul Khaleque. He had written to Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi alleging that the NRC’s new state coordinator, prior to his appointment, had shared several controversial posts on the social media against a particular community.

“…From the various posts, the biasness of Mr. Dev Sarma is quite apparent and palpable. His conducts and views regarding this matter prima facie show a high degree of biasness…Therefore, Mr. Dev Sarma is not a fit person to handle such a sensitive post,” Khaleque wrote in the letter after Sarma had taken over charge.

“…If Mr. Dev Sarma is in the helm of affairs, there is a likelihood that the process of such re-verification and other incidental activities would be done in a biased manner,” the MP had written.

Meanwhile, Assam Public Works (APW), an NGO which had first moved the SC seeking the updation of the NRC, said the court sought a reply from the Assam government on its plea for 100% re-verification of NRC documents.

“The court heard our petition and directed the Assam government to give a reply. We will get a picture on the matter after four weeks,” APW chief Abhijeet Sarma said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Assam government NRC
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp