Home Nation

Amarinder asks Akalis to quit NDA govt after Akal Takht jathedar says Sikhs not safe in India

While Amarinder himself did not agree with the Akal Takht jathedar’s remarks, he said that if the latter did feel that way, then he should take up the matter with the Akali Dal and ask them to resign 

Published: 07th January 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday expressed deep concern over
the Akal Takht acting jathedar’s remarks that Sikhs were not safe even in India and asked the Takht to put pressure on the Akalis to sever all ties with the ruling alliance at the Centre, which had been unable to ensure a sense of safety among the minorities in the country.

While Amarinder himself did not agree with the Akal Takht jathedar’s remarks that Sikhs were not safe in India, he said that if the latter did feel that way, then he should take up the matter with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and ask them to leave the BJP-led coalition government at the Centre, of which they are a part.

Unlike Pakistan, India had always taken pride in being a secular nation, with no discrimination on religious grounds, said Amarinder, adding that any feeling among the Sikh community that they were not secure here was a matter of grave concern. If Sikhs were feeling insecure in this country, as stated by the acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, Harpreet Singh, then it was the dispensation at the Centre which was to blame, he stressed.

Given that the Akalis claim to be the custodians of the Sikh religion and the community, they should take a stand on the issue and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal should also ask his wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, to resign immediately as a Union Minister, said the Chief Minister.

Amarinder said that while some incidents here and there could not be construed to be a case of Sikhs not being safe in India, perception was as important as reality. The Sikhs had lived through a very dark period in the 1980s and any feeling of being at the receiving end in any way would revive their sense of
fear, which would be detrimental to the community’s interest, as well as that of the nation, he added.

As Chief Minister of a Sikh-dominated state, he himself had always ensured that the community’s interests were protected not just in Punjab but in other states also, said Amarinder, recalling his personal intervention in cases of victimization of Sikhs wherever it might have taken place.

Citing SAD’s hypocrisy on the issue of CAA, Amarinder asked the Akalis to take a clear stand on issues relating to minorities in India and stop playing double games on such matters. It is time they realised that they could not continue being part of the coalition at the Centre, which had failed to protect the
minorities in the country, and yet claim to be guardians of these very minorities, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Akal Takht jathedar Akali Dal
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp