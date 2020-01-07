Home Nation

Anti-CAA protests: Allahabad HC orders NHRC-led probe into violence on AMU campus

Hearing a petition filed by a former AMU student, the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur asked the Commission to conduct a thorough probe and submit its report within five weeks

Published: 07th January 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Police take away a student after clashes following protests over Citizenship Amendment Act on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University

Police take away a student after clashes following protests over Citizenship Amendment Act on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, ordered a probe into the violence at the Aligarh Muslim University during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last month. As per the High Court order, the probe will be conducted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the report will be submitted to it within five weeks. The court has posted February 17 as the next date for hearing.

As the protests against the CAA at the AMU campus on December 15 had taken a violent turn, the varsity administration had advanced the winter vacations and closed the campus till January 5. All the hostels were also vacated in view of the unrest.

While hearing a petition filed by a former AMU student Mohammad Aman Khan, the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur asked the Commission to conduct a thorough probe into the violence on campus and submit its report to the court within five weeks.

AMU students had hit the streets in huge numbers to protest against the CAA and the demonstrations had taken a violent turn when the students started indulging in heavy stone pelting at the police force deployed to man the protesting mob. In retaliation, the police force used tear gas shells, cane charging and even firing on the protestors. A large number of students had sustained severe injuries.

Around 1,000 students were booked for violence. The protests, subsequently, had taken the entire city by storm following which internet services were suspended for over a week in Aligarh. A large police contingent conducted a flag march in the city of locks.

Sunday's violence at JNU again precipitated the situation leading AMU students to gather on campus in solidarity with their JNU counterparts the same evening. This led the university to seek the district administration’s help and a huge police force was deployed around AMU as a precautionary measure. Even then, AMU students, who had returned to the campus, held a candlelight demonstration against the JNU violence on Sunday evening.

However, AMU sources claimed the administration was contemplating extending the vacations in view of the ongoing countrywide protests against the JNU violence. Meanwhile, in another case related to anti-CAA protests across the state in mid-December, the High Court issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking its response to the allegations of police brutalities on protesters.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the issue through media reports and an email sent by a Mumbai-based lawyer Ajay Kumar, the bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Vivek Verma posted the issue for next hearing on January 16. The lawyer had referred to a number of articles over alleged police brutalities on the anti-CAA protestors published in foreign media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AMU Aligarh Anti-CAA protests
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp