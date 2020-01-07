Home Nation

Assam: Birth of Islamic literary body ruffles feathers

Suspicions galore the Sabha is the brainchild of the state’s BJP-led government to divert the attention of people from the ongoing protests against controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Published: 07th January 2020 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

AASU supporters raise slogans during their Gana Saityagrah protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Guwahati Dec. 16 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Some organisations, including All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), are miffed that a literary body has been formed on the basis of religion. (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The formation of a literary body “Assam Islamic Sahitya Sabha” on the basis of religion has ruffled the feathers of several organisations, including that of the Muslims.

The Sabha’s birth came to light after it had issued a statement two days ago announcing its upcoming conference at Adabari in Lower Assam’s Nalbari district from March 13-15. The conference will be preceded by a meeting of the Sabha delegates in Guwahati on January 12.

The Sabha has been formed with retired government officer Iftikar Hussain as president, Raijuddin Ahmed as working president and Fazlul Karim Qasimi as secretary.

The Assam Sahitya Sabha is the state’s highest literary body and it has members from all communities. As such, some organisations, including All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), are miffed that a literary body has been formed on the basis of religion.

Suspicions galore the Sabha is the brainchild of the state’s BJP-led government to divert the attention of people from the ongoing protests against controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“There has never been the division of people or society on the basis of religion in Assam where people across communities have worked for the state’s development. It is despicable that when an agitation is going on against the amended citizenship law, a religion-based literary body has sprouted suddenly,” AASU president Dipanka Nath told journalists.

AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi warned that the students’ body would not accept the division of the society on the lines of religion or the creation of a communal atmosphere in the name of religion.

The Assam Sahitya Sabha is perplexed on the Sabha’s formation based on religion. It said it would lodge a protest. The All Assam Goria-Moria Yuva Chhatra Parishad, an Islamic students’ wing, is also critical of the Sabha’s formation.

“It is condemnable that some people have formed a literary body on the basis of religion. It is a conspiracy and we will not allow them to succeed,” the Parishad said.

Meanwhile, right-wing “Hindu Kranti Dol” has slammed Barkhetri MLA, Narayan Deka, the chief patron of the Nalbari conference, for “sacrificing” his religion and culture for alleged vote-bank politics. Adabari falls under his constituency. He clarified that the Sabha made him the chief patron without taking his consent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam Islamic Sahitya Sabha Assam Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp