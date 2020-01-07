Home Nation

Campuses must not become safe havens for politics of hate: Venkaiah Naidu

The Vice-President also said academic endeavours and co-curricular initiatives must attain primacy in universities and not factionalism and divisive tendencies.

Published: 07th January 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa at 107th Indian Science Congress valedictory at GKVK in Bengaluru

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa at 107th Indian Science Congress valedictory at GKVK in Bengaluru On Tuesday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Days after the Jawaharlal Nehru University was rocked by violence, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said educational campuses must not become safe havens for the politics of hate and violence to thrive.

He also said academic endeavours and co-curricular initiatives must attain primacy in universities and not factionalism and divisive tendencies.

There is no doubt that there is space for every shade of opinion and every point of view in our universities, Naidu said in his address at the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) here.

The Vice-President's comments come in the backdrop of the violence at the JNU on Sunday night when masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, leaving several injured.

"Our children, when they leave the portals of the educational institutions must be enlightened citizens who will take an abiding interest in protecting our democracy and preserving the fundamental values that are enshrined in our constitution.

But our campuses must not become safe havens for the politics of hate and violence to thrive.

Academic endeavours and co-curricular initiatives must attain primacy in our universities and not factionalism and divisive tendencies, Naidu said.

Stressing the need for focus on research and development, the Vice President said that at present India was spending less than 1 per cent of its GDP on R&D.

"This must change. Research, especially Science and Technology research, is resource-intensive, time-consuming and risky. We as a society must be prepared to bear with this risk," he said in his address, a copy of which was released to media.

Further noting that it was a matter of grave concern that Indian universities rank low in both research and teaching, Naidu said, "though the number of Higher Education Institutions has surged in India since the 2000s, the number of students undertaking PhDs has not shown a corresponding hike. There are over a one lakh India-born PhDs in universities around the world. We must attract at least some of this talent back home through better opportunities and incentives so that they may help fast-track the progress of our R & D sector," he said.

It was a matter of grave concern that the latest India Skills Report suggests that only 47 per cent of Indian graduates were employable, the Vice President pointed out and said, therefore, along with education, necessary skills, including life skills, should be imparted to the students.

Complementing the accreditation framework developed by NAAC, Naidu said he was certain in the time to come, NAAC will act as a friend, philosopher and guide to our Institutions of Higher Education, constantly raising standards and benchmarks for quality and excellence.

Earlier, the Vice-President visited Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha here, where Vishwesha TheerthaSwamiji of Pejawar Mutt, who passed away last month, has been interred and paid floral tributes.

The Swamiji was a true embodiment of the teachings of Srimad Bhagavadgita and his was a life dedicated to purifying the cultural, religious and social values of our present-day society, he said.

Naidu also visited the mechanised kitchen facility at "Adamya Chetana", that serves food to thousands of school children.

It was founded by late Union Minister Ananth Kumar and his wife Tejaswini.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu JNU attack JNU violence
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp