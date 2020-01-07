Home Nation

Disclose names of IAS officers who faced disciplinary proceedings in last 10 years: CIC

Information Commissioner Divya Prakash Sinha said the disclosure of information was in the larger public interest as these officers occupy high government positions.

Published: 07th January 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Right to Information, RTI

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noting that "Caesar's wife should be above suspicion", the Central Information Commission has directed the government to disclose the names of IAS officers who faced disciplinary proceedings in the last 10 years.

Information Commissioner Divya Prakash Sinha said the disclosure of information was in the larger public interest as these officers occupy high government positions.

"The Commission is convinced with the aspect of larger public interest in disclosure of names of IAS officers against whom disciplinary inquiries have been initiated under Rule 8 of the AIS (Discipline and Appeal) Rules because they occupy high government positions and lead to the famous idiom 'Caesar's wife should be above suspicion' for ensuring transparency and probity in public life," Sinha said.

The Information Commissioner was adjudicating the RTI appeal of Lucknow-based Nutan Thakur who had sought the list of IAS officers against whom disciplinary enquiries under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules were initiated since January 1, 2008.

The phrase 'Caesar's wife should be above suspicion' is used in the context that public figures must not be suspected of being part of any wrongdoing.

The Department of Personnel and Training had provided the list of 14 IAS officers on Central Deputation against whom the disciplinary proceedings were initiated.

Sinha said Thakur had not restricted her requirement to a particular category of IAS officers depending on their posting.

"In view of foregoing, CPIO is directed to procure the list of names of the relevant IAS officers sought in the RTI Application working in the State cadres as well from Administrative Vigilance Department Desk of the DoPT and provide the same to the Appellant," he said.

Sinha, however, warned the department official who allowed Thakur to inspect personal records of the IAS officers.

"First appellate authority has grossly erred in providing opportunity of inspection of personal records pertaining to disciplinary proceedings of IAS officers to the appellant," he noted.

He said details of departmental inquiries initiated under Rule 8 of AIS (Discipline and Appeal Rules) against IAS officers, being their personal information, are exempt from disclosure under Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act.

Sinha cited the Supreme Court order on Subhash Agrawal's petition wherein the scope of "personal information" has been exemplified and professional records, including qualification, performance, evaluation reports, ACRs, disciplinary proceedings, were declared as personal information.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp