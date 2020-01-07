Home Nation

Failed sex change surgery leads to suicide in Madhya Pradesh

The deceased identified as Palak Tewari hanged self on Saturday night at Chandan Nagar locality, said police sub inspector Suresh Bunkar on Sunday.

Published: 07th January 2020 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By IANS

INDORE: A 26-year-old man who underwent sex change to turn into a woman ended life in depression here, police said.

The deceased identified as Palak Tewari hanged self on Saturday night at Chandan Nagar locality, said police sub inspector Suresh Bunkar on Sunday.

Palak was living with a man since last eight years. She had earlier admitted that she had undergone sex change for sexual fulfilment.

Preliminary investigations suggest Palak faced physical problems after surgery, the SI said. "There were problems with urinary system and she lapsed into depression as treatment and correctional surgery had failed," Bunkar said.

Her body has been sent for post mortem in MY Hospital and investigation is underway to find out why she took this step. "No case has been registered yet," he added.

Palak got married to Rohit four months ago in a temple. She underwent the surgery for the wedding.

The family told the police that she suffered from depression but reason is unknown.

Police said Palak possessed documents like Aadhaar card, driving licence etc in the name of Palak Tiwari. Sources said Palak was known as Harish before surgery, but, police denied it.

Sources said Palak and Rohit were married for eight years. However, police said they married four months back and were in live-in relationship till then.

"They were in a live-in relations ship as was found during preliminary investigation. Palak's husband Rohit Tiwari cannot be booked under Section 377 of IPC," said Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh sex change surgery Sex change surgery Failed sex change surgery
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp