Home Nation

India with US in all areas of mutual interest: PM Modi tells Trump

PM Modi stated that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength.

Published: 07th January 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Following the performances, PM Modi took the stage and welcomed US President Donald Trump at the gathering.

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump at the Howdy Modi event (File Photo| AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that New Delhi will continue to work with Washington for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Though a Ministry of External Affairs Ministry statement said that the Monday call was made to convey New Year greetings, it came following the US airstrike, which was ordered by Trump, that killed Iranian intelligence chief and Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and other military officials last week in Iraq.

Incidentally, Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar on Sunday held phone conversations with Foreign Ministers of Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Oman and also US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, sharing India's concerns about the escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Jaishankar told all the key players that India had high stakes in the stability and peace of the Gulf.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi, after wishing Trump "good health, prosperity and success", talked about "the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year", the Ministry statement said.

It said that the Prime Minister stated that "India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength".

Modi also "highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest".

"President Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation," the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Donald Trump India Narendra Modi Iran India US ties
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp