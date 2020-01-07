Home Nation

JNU violence: NCP activists blacken ABVP board in Pune

Published: 07th January 2020 05:21 PM

ABVP

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Garware College in Maharashtra's Pune against the "attack" on their members in the JNU by "Left outfits".

In a separate incident, members of the student wing of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) defaced the board of the ABVP outside its office in Sadashiv Peth area in the city.

"The attack on common students and ABVP workers in the Jawaharlal Nehru University was a handiwork of Left outfits. They carried out coordinated attacks in a pre-planned way and later put the blame on us," alleged Dayanand Shinde, an ABVP activist.

He demanded stringent punishment for those who had attacked students associated with the ABVP in JNU.

"We are planning to stage similar protests outside colleges in Pune," he said.

Meanwhile, members of the NCP's student wing barged in the building housing the ABVP office in Sadashiv Peth around noon, and blackened its board to express solidarity with the students who were injured in violence on JNU campus on Sunday.

"Members of the NCP's student wing barged in the building housing the ABVP office and blackened the board of the outfit to protest the attack on JNU students," said Vishal More who claimed to be a member of the NCP's student wing.

ABVP functionary Anil Thombre said they will file a complaint with the police over the incident.

On Sunday night, masked men armed with sticks and rods ran riot on the JNU campus and attacked students and teachers.

Nearly 34 people were injured in the violence.

The incident evoked angry protests, mainly from the student community, across the country.

