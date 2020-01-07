Rabindra Nath Mahato elected as Jharkhand Assembly Speaker

Home Nation

Newly-elected Speaker of Jharkhand Assembly Ravindra Nath Mahato (L) welcomes Governor Droupadi Murmu on the second day of the fifth session of the Assembly in Ranchi Tuesday Jan. 7 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Rabindra Nath Mahato was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Jharkhand Assembly.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren proposed Mahato's name for the post which was seconded by JMM MLA Champai Soren on the second day of the three-day session of the Assembly.

Born on January 12, 1960, Mahato was first elected from Nala seat in 2005 but lost the subsequent election before winning it again in 2014 and 2019 polls.

All the newly-elected MLAs in the 81-member House were administered oath by pro-term Speaker Stephen Marandi on Monday.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won 47 seats while the BJP could bag only 25 seats in the Assembly elections which were held in five phases from November 30 to December 20 last year.

The results were declared on December 23 last year.

