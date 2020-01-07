Rajnath Singh launches MoD portal to help facilitate NOCs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) No Objection Certificate (NOC) web portal for use by various vendors engaged by state governments, PSU’s and autonomous bodies to seek NOC from MoD.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), however, is to approve it before it is rolled out. Launching the website www.modnoc.ncog.gov.in, Rajnath Singh said: “an internal mechanism should be developed to monitor the time taken to issue NOC’s.”

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said the initiative will help speed up development projects undertaken by various agencies, besides ensuring expeditious disposal of applications for carrying out aerial surveys while bringing in more transparency and accuracy. He requested DGCA to notify all potential users on how the portal could help, informing also, that an e-book has also been uploaded to facilitate them.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and other senior officials from MoD, IT Ministry and DGCA were also present.