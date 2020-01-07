Home Nation

'Will file curative petition in Supreme Court', says Nirbhaya convicts' advocate

Lawyer AP Singh said that the curative petition will be filed on behalf of all four convicts, namely Akshay, Vinay, Pawan and Mukesh.

Published: 07th January 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts clockwise from top left Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh. (File | PTI)

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts clockwise from top left Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After a Delhi court issued death warrant against all four convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya Delhi gang-rape case, the convicts' lawyer AP Singh on Tuesday said that he will file a curative petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the same.

"We will file a curative petition in the Supreme Court within two days. Five senior-most judges of the Supreme Court will hear it. There has been media, public and political pressure since the beginning, which is why an unbiased probe did not take place in this case," Singh said.

He said that the curative petition will be filed on behalf of all four convicts, namely Akshay, Vinay, Pawan and Mukesh.

ALSO READ: Four Nirbhaya rapists to hang on January 22, court issues death warrants

"The court has given us the time to file a curative petition. We will file the application seeking a stay on the death warrant and I am hopeful that the court will hear it," Singh said.

"Death sentence is for the poor of this country. No rich has ever been hanged," he added.

A Delhi court today said that all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

The court heard the plea of parents of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim seeking to expedite the procedure to hang all four convicted in the case and also seeking issuance of death warrant against them.

The court had on December 20 reserved the order on an application filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta's father till today. The petition had stated that the girl's friend committed perjury for giving false testimony in the court.

ALSO READ | It's a win for all Nirbhayas of country: DCW chief Swati Maliwal on convict's death warrant

The sole eye-witness was accompanying the 23-year-old girl when she was raped and murdered by six men on a moving bus on December 16, 2012.

The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor at the time of the commission of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years.

All the four convicts had earlier knocked at the doors of the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order of March 2014 which had confirmed the capital punishment awarded to them by the trial court on September 13, 2013.

However, the top court also dismissed their appeals after finding no merit. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya case Nirbhaya Rape Nirbhaya Convicts Supreme Court
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp