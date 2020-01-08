Bharat Bandh: No ‘leave’ for striking workers, says government  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trade unions across the country will go ahead with their proposed 24-hour Bharat Bandh beginning 12 am on Wednesday despite warnings from the Centre, which said the unions would have to face consequences if they went ahead with the strike.A total of 25 crore workers are expected to take part in the strike which has been called by the CITU against the policies of the government which it calls anti-labour. The strike has also been called to press for demands like fixed minimum wages.

The CITU on Monday had claimed that the Centre’s policies and labour laws had affected 80 crore people and the country was going through a “major crisis”. Department of Personnel and Training in its letter to all government departments has said that the instructions prohibit government servants from participating in any form of strike including mass casual leave etc.

“Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action.” The order also prohibited government servants from participating in the strike. The order urged government officers not to sanction leave asked by employees during the period of the proposed strike and called on the CISF to keep vigil. Union leaders have claimed the government has failed to tackle challenges posed by a crisis-ridden economy.