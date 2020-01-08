Home Nation

Clash breaks out between Trinamool Congress and SFI members during 'Bharat Bandh' in West Bengal

While police was present at the spot, a group of people attacked a person following which some girls came for his rescue.

Published: 08th January 2020 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

A photo of the clash between Trinamool Congress and SFI workers in Burdwan

A photo of the clash between Trinamool Congress and SFI workers in Burdwan (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

BURDWAN (WEST BENGAL): A clash broke out between the workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) workers here on Wednesday during the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by trade Unions against the policies of the central government.

Some of the protestors were seen threatening and asking commuters to leave the place. Meanwhile, a group of people attacked a person following which some girls came for his rescue. Police personnel were also present at the spot.

Bus and train services in various parts of the country including West Bengal, Kerala and Odisha have been affected due to protests held during Bharat Bandh.The ten central trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Students Federation of India SFI TMC clash Burdwan West Bengal bandh Bharat bandh West Bengal strike
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp