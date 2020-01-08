Clash breaks out between Trinamool Congress and SFI members during 'Bharat Bandh' in West Bengal

By ANI

BURDWAN (WEST BENGAL): A clash broke out between the workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) workers here on Wednesday during the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by trade Unions against the policies of the central government.

Some of the protestors were seen threatening and asking commuters to leave the place. Meanwhile, a group of people attacked a person following which some girls came for his rescue. Police personnel were also present at the spot.

#WATCH West Bengal: A clash erupted allegedly between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) workers in Burdwan during the Bharat Bandh called by ten trade Unions against 'anti-worker policies of Central Government' pic.twitter.com/G9WFzmVUYQ — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

Bus and train services in various parts of the country including West Bengal, Kerala and Odisha have been affected due to protests held during Bharat Bandh.The ten central trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike.