Home Nation

From Milan to Mewat: BJP ropes in Nauksham Chaudhary to lead pro-CAA campaign in Haryana

Addressing the gathering in the cold weather, Nauksham reassures locals, "I am a part of you. I shall be the first to leave Mewat if you are told to leave."

Published: 08th January 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Nauksham Chaudhary addresses small gatherings of 50 to 60 people and travels to 5-6 villages a day. 

Nauksham Chaudhary addresses small gatherings of 50 to 60 people and travels to 5-6 villages a day. (Photo | Express)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The BJP has roped in a youthful face -- 28-year-old Nauksham Chaudhary -- to go from village to village in the Muslim-dominated Mewat region of Haryana and allay the apprehensions of locals over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Talking to this correspondent, Nauksham, who lost the recent assembly elections from Punhana constituency on a BJP ticket, says, "I started the Jan Jagran Abhiyan campaign on January 5 from my ancestral village Pema Khera in Punhana as the party told me to spearhead the campaign in the Muslim dominated Mewat region of the state. I'm trying to clear the doubts of villagers on the CAA as they are being misled. When they ask me questions and all their doubts are cleared, they say they were told something else about the CAA."

Clad in a salwar kameez with her head covered by a dupatta, Nauksham, a masters in fashion, business and brand management from Milan in Italy and a graduate of Delhi's Miranda House, addresses small gatherings of 50 to 60 people and travels to 5-6 villages a day. 

"The main question asked by everyone is why the Muslim community has not been included in the CAA and only Sikhs, Hindus and others from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are included. I tell them that in those countries Muslims are not a minority. They are in the majority as they are Islamic states. On this they agree," she says. 

Nauksham says another question asked is whether they will be told to show proof that they are Indians and asked to leave the country if the CAA is implemented. "I tell them no one will be told to leave the country and one has to just show documentary proof they are residing in India or if there is no document, anyone they know can give a statement that they have been living here for long," she says.

Addressing the gathering in the cold weather, Nauksham reassures locals, "I am a part of you. I shall be the first to leave Mewat if you are told to leave."

She adds, "The other frequently asked question is would these people coming from other countries be a burden on them if they are given citizenship. I tell them they are a burden now as they are not citizens and have been living here for many years. Once they are given citizenship, they will have the right to education, vote and other facilities. Then they will not be a burden and they will pay taxes too.’’

Nauksham is campaigning against Aftab Ahmed and Mohammad Illiyas Khan who are the local legislators and minority leaders leading the anti-CAA and NRC agitations in the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nauksham Chaudhary CAA Mewat Haryana
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp