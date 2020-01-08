High Court seeks reasons for Rajasthan infant deaths

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday took cognizance of the large number of infant deaths in government hospitals. The court has summoned a report asking the state the reasons for the deaths. A division bench of Chief Justice Inderjit Mahanti and Justice P S Bhati took suo motu cognizance of the recent deaths of children in government hospitals.

The court said a large number of posts of doctors and other employees in government hospitals are vacant. The court ordered the state to present a list of total sanctioned and vacant posts of all types of employees in all government hospitals. The court directed amicus curiae Rajvendra Saraswat and Additional Advocate General Pankaj Sharma to conduct surprise inspection of any two district hospitals in the state and submit a detailed report.