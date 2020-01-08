India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday issued an advisory to all Indians in Iraq and asked them to avoid all non essential travel to the country as Iran launched drone attacks on US bases.

"Travel advisory for Iraq in view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iram," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Kumar said that the Indian Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will function normally and provide assistance to Indians.

Iran fired at least a dozen ballistic missiles on sites where US security personnel were present. The firing was in retaliation to the US killing the head of the Iranian Quds force Major General Qasem Solemania.

Meanwhile, the DGCA has urged all airlines to take precautions while flying in Iranian airspace.

US President Donald Trump meanwhile tweeted that All is Well and damage assessment was going on. He is likely to make a statement on the issue on Thursday.